Mrs. Dogbo during her acceptance speech as the 5th Rotary President of District 9110 of Canal Estate Lagos.

Nigerians have been urged to look beyond any government promises that would not amount to meaningful national development.

Speaking during the investiture of the 5th President Rotary Club of Canal Estate, District 9110, the Rotary President, Mrs. Timi Dogbo in her acceptance speech stressed that there’s need for Nigerians to inclusive by contributing their quoter to projects that would birth desired development saying:” Change will not come if we wait for other persons or administration.”

READ ALSO:Police assaulted me to obtain statement over death of LASTMA official – driver alleges

Dogbo who validated boxing legend, Muhammad Ali’s philosophy noted that: “Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth. We are poise to strive not only to touch lives but to create lasting solutions. To this end, we at Rotary Club Canal Estate will be channelling our efforts this year to series of impactful projects covering seven areas of focus which includes: Basic Education, water and sanitation, economic and community development, maternal and child health, Disease prevention and treatment, Peace and conflict resolution as well as supporting the environment.”

On his part, chairman of the occasion, Barrister Ben Narebor, urged Nigerians to support the president to achieve the objective of Rotary in the district.

According to Narebor; ” Although I am not a Rotarian, but the four points test says it all. We have all seen all that Rotary did both nationally and internationally. They helped in wiping out polio in most part of the world.

“If we support Rotary all of us benefits directly or indirectly and whatever you give to safe humanity goes a long way.”