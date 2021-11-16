.

The Group Chief Executive of Oando Group, Wale Tinubu, was among the business gurus and experts that were called to the podium in the opening days of the Intra-African Trade Fair in Durban, South Africa holding from November 15-21, 2021.

The brilliant businessman spoke on a high-level public-private sector round table focused on aligning the interests of government and the private sector on Intra-African Trade and Investment.

The session was aimed at addressing the initiatives, policies and actions required by government and the private sector to achieve the priority objectives including Public-Private Partnerships; the role of Development Finance Institutions and Export Credit Agencies in targeting investment and projects that would have maximum impact on Africa’s growth, trade and employment creation.

Tinubu spoke alongside H.E Ambassador Albert M. Muchanga, Commissioner for Trade and Industry, African Union, and Dr Mohammed Juldeh Jalloh, Vice President Sierra Leone.

Any time he is spoken about, he is always described in superlative terms, particularly for his uncommon brilliance and intelligence.

Also, to say that he has an intimidating profile is, to put it mildly. A delight to watch when in the boardroom or engaged in anything concerning business, Tinubu usually leaves his watchers and admirers enthralled by his articulation and aplomb.

He is graceful in his fine grasp of business intricacies, with a very strong sense of deep erudition in discussions, especially in the area of economic development in Nigeria.

Of course, the foregoing may not be news to many. But what many may not know about this technocrat is that beyond his feats in the oil sector, he is endowed with oratorical power.

At the ongoing Intra-African Trade Fair in Durban South Africa, the businessman, once again, showcased this God-given talent, which drew applause from the guests. The trained lawyer mesmerized the audience that comprised African leaders, past and present presidents in Africa, high-flying business moguls, among others.