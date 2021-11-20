.

Gov Abu Sani Bello of Niger State has secured Support of USD200 Million for the Actualization of Key Economic Projects.

This was at the Intra African Trade Fair (IATF) which is currently held at Durban, South Africa from 15th to 21st November; an initiative of the African Export-Import Bank, Headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.

Muhammad Sani Idris, Commissioner of Information and Strategy

Niger state disclosed that, “Further to Gov Sani Bello’s economic expansion agenda for Niger State that would lead to the development of more infrastructure, revenue generation and job creation, Governor Abu Sani Bello has secured USD200 million from African Export-Import Bank for the actualization of the following projects that will be private sector-led, with the government providing the necessary enabling environment as well as policies:

• Agro-Industrial Park for Shea butter

• Diary and Meat Processing

• Development of Shagunu Beach

• Development of Gurara Waterfalls

AfreximBank is the leading arranger of syndicated facilities in Africa, a multilateral financial institution established in 1994 by African Governments and private investors with the mandate to promote and finance intra and extra African trade.

It was in light of the above that the Niger State Government approached the financiers and convinced them of the merits and positive impact of the above projects. To further cement the arrangement, the Hon. Commissioner for Finance, on behalf of Niger State Government, met with representatives of Afrixim Bank and signed the document.

The agro-industrial park for shea butter and the diary and meat processing industries will harness the latent opportunities in the sector, open up the state to more investors, create jobs for the youths in the state and provide the State Government with more resources to pursue other developmental endeavours, while the development of the Gurara Waterfall and the Shagunu Beach will similarly create jobs and generate more revenue for the government.

Governor Bello is preparing Niger State for a future where it would self-sustain, be stable, developed and prosperous.