.

By Henry Ojelu

The Managing Director of Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, Dr Michael Akabuogu has commended the Lagos Chamber of Commerce, LCCI, for creating an enabling platform for businesses and organizations to connect with people.

Speaking during the ‘NSITF Special Day’, at the just concluded Lagos International Trade Fair, Dr Akabuogu noted that his organization which participated at the event was able to reach and sensitize many organizations on the need to enrol their employees into the NSITF scheme.

According to Akabuogu, a good number of employers nationwide have keyed into the scheme as a result of a sustained campaign by NSITF and the platform provided by the trade fair.

He said: “This platform has given us the opportunity to partner with business owners in creating awareness for the welfare of their employees.

“As captured by the theme, NSITF has attended the last four editions of the Trade Fair and we commend the efforts of LCCI in their commitment to bring businesses to a mutual and collective platform and enable these businesses to create nationwide awareness of their services and products.

“I wish to reiterate that the Employees’ Compensation Act 2010 established by the Federal Government, is a scheme for the protection of the Nigerian workforce and the Act empowers NSITF to implement the Employees’ Compensation Scheme.

“Our vision is to be the leading Social Security institution in Africa providing compensation to employees who suffer injury, disabilities, occupational diseases or death in the course of work, as our scheme is geared towards protecting the employees against occupational contingencies and hazards arising out of or in the course of work.

All employers of labour are required to contribute 1% of the employee’s total emolument into the pool of funds. Accordingly, we have kept to the responsibility of delivering on this service since 2011.

“At this point, we are glad to report that a good number of employers nationwide have keyed into the scheme and we are working tirelessly to ensure that those who are yet to join will do so by using this opportunity to ensure that employers, entrepreneurs, and service providers understand the services NSITF offers as they key into the scheme.

“We are working to enhance our service delivery in line with the world’s best service standards and as listed in the NSITF charter. We are also working to ensure that every Nigerian employee whether in the formal or Informal sector is assured of our commitment to their welfare.

Akabuogu also added that NSITF has upgraded its IT platform for better service delivery saying: “To drive a speedy and efficient service delivery we have invested and upgraded our IT platforms, public awareness opportunities, seamless delivery, and feedback to spread the message.

In view of this, we have a presence in 11 regions and 56 branches across the nation to ensure easy accessibility by all employees and employers of labour.”

Giving highlights of the total service delivery provided so far by the scheme, NSITF Lagos Regional Manager, Abdul-Lateef Musa said a total of 65,923 cases has been processed and paid.

According to him, 7,293 employees through their employers got payment for Medical Expense Refund, 2,690 for loss of productivity, 29,018 for disability benefits, 3,314 for retirement benefits, 11 for medical treatment local and abroad, 60 for prostheses and rehabilitation, and 2,690 for death benefits to next of kins of deceased employees.

He also reiterated that the management of the fund has left no stone unturned in ensuring that its service delivery is at par with the International Labour Organization, ILO, and recognized world’s best standards.