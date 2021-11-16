By Fortune Eromosele

The Nigerian Youth Ambassador to the United States and Secretary-General, Nigerian Youth Congress, Dr. Raymond Edoh has been appointed as Board of Trustees member by an international Non-Governmental Organization, World Sustainable Development Goals Organisation, WSDGsO.

A statement made available to newsmen by Emmanuel Daudu, media aide to Edoh, disclosed that the team lead of the organization, Martins Apolo while presenting the appointment letter and its certification frame on behalf of the organization in Abuja-Nigeria, said the nomination which had birthed this appointment was rigorously scrutinised by the management team and sent to the Board members up to the advisory Board for vetting and independent investigation, after due diligence, the appointment was approved going by your immaculate records.

“We humbly expect your active voluntary contributions to making the goals and objectives of the international NGO come through”, he added.

While accepting the appointment, Edoh expressed his gratitude to the organization for finding him worthy of such a position.

He assured the organization of his immense contribution towards achieving the goals and objectives of the organization.