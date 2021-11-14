The Ministry of Interior has assured of its readiness to partner with the Technical Working Group (TWG) for the Draft National Policy on the Protection of Civilians and Civil Harm Mitigation (POC-CHM), in its bid to eliminate civil unrest in the country.

The Director of Press and Public Relations in the ministry, Mrs Blessing Lere-Adams, made this known in a statement on Saturday, in Abuja.

According to her, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, gave the assurance during a courtesy call and formal presentation of the Draft National Policy by the TWG.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Shuaib Belgore, who represented the minister at the event, noted that having been charged with providing internal security and ensuring citizen integrity, the ministry was willing to partner with any reliable organisation.

“Therefore, this draft policy is coming at the right time. This will no doubt, help in engaging our youths in meaningful and profitable activities,” Aregbesola added.

He noted further that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari was doing so much in terms of social welfare and support to Nigerians.

“However the necessary awareness is not being created concerning these activities.

“There are so many programmes that are geared to creating jobs, assistance in social relief, boosting small and medium scale entrepreneurship, are varied government efforts in ensuring youth employment and wealth creation”, the minister said.

In his presentation, a board member of the group, Mr Adesina Oke, stated that the organisation was not oblivious of the fact that government as a whole was making spirited efforts.

He added that as a responsible civil society organisation, they also felt that it was important to contribute to government’s efforts by partnering and supporting it in every way possible.

Oke noted that as part of its support some of the programmes would definitely be funded by their organisation.

Also, the Director, Joint Services, Mr Peter Egbodo, revealed that the organisation would produce a roadmap for rules and operational engagement by the ministry and security services in armed conflicts, in line with global best practice.

This, he observed, would be rooted in the numerous UN Treaties, conventions and protocols to which Nigeria was a signatory.

“Therefore, with the passage and assent of the policy, Nigeria stands as the first country to domesticate and operationalise the all important policy that seeks to protect civilians,” he added. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria