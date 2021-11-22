.

FOLLOWING the renewed cases of armed banditry with killings and wanton destruction of property, Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa, All Progressives Congress, APC, Niger East has called on Nigerians to give government support by sharing vital information that will aid intelligence gathering and vowed that people will not stop talking about the menace.

According to him, as a Nigerian, until the problem is nipped in the bud, Nigerians must not stop calling on security agencies to be more integrated into their actions.

In a statement on Monday in Abuja, Senator Musa who called on the security agencies to re-double their actions in the fight against terrorism in the country, said, ” when the Army and other Security agencies are coming out strong in the fight, the criminals are also re-strategizing, hence it has become very imperative for Nigerians to support with information and the security agencies to re-double their actions and methodology.

According to him, the killings are becoming unbearable and disheartening, especially in Niger State where many have been kidnapped and still been abducted by the armed bandits.

Senator Musa who noted that Niger had become a safe haven for the bandits and receiving the increased onslaught because of the operations of security agencies which is pushing the bandits from the neighbouring states of Zamfara and Katsina, however, appealed for more integrated and comprehensive actions by the Security Agencies in order to flush them out of the communities in Niger State that are rural in nature.

The Senator has also sent his condolences to the family of former Director of Protocol with the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, Alhaji Sagir Hamidu who was brutally murdered by Armed Bandits.

Sagir Hamidu was killed when bandits blocked the Abuja-Kaduna Highway on Sunday afternoon.

The ugly and unfortunate incident occurred when the daredevil bandits attacked travellers and others near Rijana along the highway at about 4 pm on Sunday.

The former FCTA Director who fell victim to the marauders’ bullets, had aspired to be governor in his home state of Zamfara.

The bandits who opened fire on travellers along Abuja-Kaduna Highway, cut short the life of Sagir who after retirement, established the FAMAKS British Schools in Abuja and Kaduna.

Senator Musa also commiserated with the Government and people of Zamfara State over the sad incident.

In a condolence message, Senator Musa who described Sagir as a very close friend whom he had known for a very long time, said that he is a good and gentle man who touched the lives of many in the country.

The Senator who described the action of the bandits as completely sad and unfortunate, said that he is deeply touched and shattered, especially because of his closeness to him and the family.

Musa said, ” the dastardly killing of Alhaji Sagir Hamidu is not only bitter but sad and highly condemnable.

” I want to use this medium to commiserate with the Hamidu Gusua’s family, the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, the entire state, the Management, Staff and Students of FAMAKS British Schools in Abuja and Kaduna.”

