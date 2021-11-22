By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Vigilante Group of Nigeria, on Monday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Bill for National Community Policing and Vigilante Protection Corps into law.

The group said when signed into law, the document would mainstream community policing in the nation’s security architecture, and give its members greater room for participation in fight against insecurity.

Commending the National Assembly for the swift consideration and passage of the bill, VGN’s Commandant-General, Navy Capt. Umar Bakori (rtd), described the proposed law as a piece of legislation that conforms strongly to global norms and standards.

Briefing journalists in Abuja, Bakori said: “If given legal backing, our members will surely complement the effort of our security agencies better.

“From the North-east and North-west where Boko Haram terrorism, kidnapping and cattle rustling is common to the North central with kidnapping and banditry, South south, South east and South west where kidnappings, street gangsters, cultism and other forms of criminality is prevalent, the Vigilante Group has consistently played a complimentary role and provided the much needed intelligence backbone to the Police and the Nigerian Armed Forces.

“Considering the fact that our numerical strength is more than that of all the security agencies put together, we can easily fit in as Community Police or National Guard. VGN personnel can serve as an important component of the first line of defense when given the opportunity.”