…says residents of 6 Yache Clans under threat of armed bandits, herdsmen attack

By Gabriel Ewepu

AS insecurity engulfs the nation, Senator Stephen Odey, weekend, in a letter addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Cross River Command, CP Alhassan Aminu, revealed six clans in Yache, Yala Local Government Area of Cross River State are facing serious security challenges over abandoned police station in the area.

The letter with subject ‘A Passionate Appeal for Urgent Reactivation of Abandoned Aliforkpa Police Station to Help in the Present Insecurity Challenges in Yache Community’ and made available to Vanguard alleged that all the policemen previously serving in the said police station have been transferred out with unknown reasons, thereby leaving the police station in an abandoned state.

The letter reads in part, “Yache Ward, Yala Local Government Area of Cross River State, is a neighbouring community with Benue State. Yache is made up of six (6) clans viz: Ewor, Uchu, Okani, Maa, Aji/Endichwi and Wonye with two big markets i.e. (Aliforkpa and Ijegu markets) where neighbouring communities come to trade.

“Also, a lot of primary and secondary schools are scattered around the community where people come from neighbouring communities to school and work.

“Concerned that the whole of Yache Ward is left without proper security and policing. It will interest you to know that all the police men previously serving in the said station have been transferred out; reasons yet to be clear to me, thereby leaving the station in an abandoned state even though the station is well belt and situated for the operation of a fully functional police base.

“As I speak today, no single man is present in that police station neither do neighbouring communities give police coverage to the area.

“With the present insecurity challenges in the country, it is disheartening that the whole Yache Ward is left un-policed, knowing fully well that Yache is a border community that shares boundary with Benue State – prevalent with a high level of insecurity and armed bandits, herdsmen and other vices. As such, the security of the state is under threat and more so, this area also serves as a loose end for criminals hoping to penetrate the State.”

The letter also expressed worry over the situation, “As a leader of this community with the interest and well being of my people at heart, it is quite demoralizing that my entire community is left without a single man to maintain peace and order in the locality, hereby my passionate appeal for the reactivation of the abandoned Aliforkpa Police Station.”

The letter also pointed that, “Yache is the home town of the late Commissioner of Police, Late CP Oko Anyogo who served the Nigerian Police Force meritoriously, therefore, should be accorded that respect and his legacy should not be allowed to die in his home town, hence he should be accorded the respect of police presence in his home town.

“My dear CP, lives are being threatened and people no longer sleep with their eyes closed as we speak and I can no longer fold my hands and watch the inevitable happen in my community. It is on this premise, that I make this passionate appeal for the reactivation and equipping of this police station with an SPO and sizeable number of men, capable of effectively policing the area”, the letter concluded.