Senate President, Ahmad Lawan

…As Senate donates N5.5m to fallen heroes

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has said that the Armed Forces deserve support from Nigerians for the sacrifices made in tackling various forms of insecurity across parts of the country.

Lawan made this known on Monday while receiving a delegation of the 2022 Armed Forces Decorations team at his office in a Abuja.

According to the Senate President, the armed forces in its bid to secure and protect Nigerians against the activities of insurgents and criminals, continue to pay the ultimate price which has resulted in countless deaths of exceptional military personnel.

He said, “It is important that we appreciate the sacrifices done by our armed forces, especially those who have been directly affected and their families.

“I believe that the same story obtains on the efforts by the armed forces to fight insurgency, militancy, banditry and many other forms of security challenges within our borders.

“Presently, our armed forces are involved on many fronts. What is expected of us as citizens and institutions is to continue to support our armed forces, especially the legion in whatever way we can.

“Therefore, it is an opportunity for us to also make our own contribution to this annual and very important event of remembering our armed forces.”

Lawan added that the National Assembly on its part would support the military by ensuring that sufficient funds are appropriated to cater for security in the 2022 budget under consideration by the legislature.

“I want to commend our armed forces for working so hard with so little to fight different shades of insecurity in our country.

“As a Parliament, we are very conscious of one fact, that given your commitment to fighting for the security of this nation and our people, we must continue to provide significant resources to our armed forces for them to be able to do better than what they are doing”, the Senate President said.

The Senate President, on behalf of the upper chamber, donated the sum of 5 million to the fallen heroes, while he gave the Nigerian Legion N500,000 in his individual capacity.

Earlier, leader of the 2022 Armed Forces Decorations Team, Major General Abdulmalik Jibril (Rtd), said the team decided to pay a visit to the Senate President in accordance with a directive given by President Muhammadu Buhari during the armed forces remembrance day celebration.

Jibril who is the National Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, added that the visit was also intended to solicit support for the cause of the fallen heroes of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Those on the delegation include Group Captain Kayode Abe (Rtd), Secretary General Nigerian Legion; President, Military Widows Association of Nigeria, Mrs Gift Veronica Aloko; and Deputy Director (Veteran Affairs), Defence Headquarters, Brigadier General Sunday Makolo.

Others are Dr. Aisha Lemu, Board of Trustees member, Military Widows Association of Nigeria; Mr. Thompson Ahuchaogu, Ministry of Defense; and Jane Iworisha.

The leader of the decorations team, thereafter, decorated the Senate President, with the Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem.

Senators also decorated include the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, Deputy Majority Leader, Ajayi Boroffice, Deputy Minority Whip, Abdullahi Danbaba, and Chairman, Committee on Appropriations, Barau Jibrin.