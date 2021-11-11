.

.Inaugurates newly constructed, equipped Ise Police Station

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed confidence that the state is presently safer and more secure because of the improved operational capacities of security agencies in the state amid insecurity in some parts of the country.

Sanwo-Olu made the remarks on Thursday while commissioning the newly constructed and equipped, Ise Town Police Station, Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State.

The governor, represented by his Chief of Staff, Tayo Ayinde, on the occasion, formally handed over the station to the Lagos State Police Command.

According to bro Sanwo-Olu: “The completion and commissioning of this facility is a clear demonstration of our Administration’s commitment to the security of lives and property of the people of Lagos State as enunciated in the Security and Governance pillar of our T-H-E-M-E-S Development Agenda.”

“Considering the spate of insecurity and incessant attacks on innocent citizens and businesses across the Nation almost on daily basis, this administration remains unflinching in its resolve to boldly and efficiently deploy cutting-edge thinking and technology to prevent crime and criminality, with the hindsight that prevention is always better than cure.

“And in the situations where crime has been committed, we will ensure that no stone is unturned in apprehending the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“Our Lagos is safer and more secure today because of the improved operational capacities of our security agencies. Note that Individuals and corporate organizations have made this possible largely through the financial and material donations to the Lagos State Security Trust Fund.

“The effectiveness of this initiative as a strategy to fight and prevent crime has

been widely acknowledged through its replication by other subnational governments, and even at the national level,”

Sanwo-Olu noted that the construction of the Police Station was another fulfilment of his administration strong commitment to safer and secure clime that would engender confidence of investors in view of the fact that the area is within the precinct of Lekki Free Trade Zone, the emerging industrial hub of not only Lagos State but also Nigeria.

He, therefore, urged the people of Ise community to fully cooperate and collaborate with the security personnel that would be deployed there to assist and strengthen the security in the environment so as to ensure the full realization of the objectives behind the construction and equipping of the Police station.

Sanwo-Olu, also urged In the police command to deploy the best of their professionals to this station, while he promised not to relent in prioritizing the needs and wellbeing of the men and officers of security agencies in the state.

He announced that in furtherance of commitment, work will commence before the end of the year on the construction of two other Police stations at Elepe in Ikorodu and Lekki.

In addition, Sanwo-Olu said another modern office facility for Area ‘N’ Police Command Headquarters in Ijede will be constructed as well as the reconstruction of Alimosho and Ikeja offices of the Department of State Security Services.

“All of these projects, when completed, will provide a conducive environment for our security operatives to perform optimally,” the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu, however, expressed appreciation to the monarch, Oba Ganiu Adegbesan for his firm commitment to the safety and socio-economic development of his people and community as demonstrated by his request for the state government’s intervention in providing this Police Station to address the spate of kidnapping and activities of land-grabbers, among other criminal activities within the community and its environs.

Speaking earlier, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, who was represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operation), Mr Ahmed Kontagora, commended the Lagos State Government for the station.

He said the building the Police Station in Ise would reduce crime among the people of the community and Lekki LCDA at large.

Also speaking, Oba Adegbesan praised Governor Sanwo-Olu for delivering the dividends of democracy to Lagosians, especially the ongoing construction of the Lagos-Epe Expressway and other infrastructure, which have turned many parts of the State into construction sites.