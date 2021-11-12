.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Nigerian Navy has declared its willingness to train the personnel of the newly formed Chadian Navy towards empowering them with the capacity to tackle insecurity.

The Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo stated this during the visit of the Chadian Ambassador to Nigeria, Abakar Chahaimi to the Naval Headquarters, Abuja on Thursday 11 November 2021.

The CNS also implored the Ambassador to use his rich diplomatic experience to foster peace, security and prosperity between Nigeria and Chad Republic.

While commending the ambassador for the visit, the CNS noted that Nigeria and Chad share strong historical, cultural and geographic ties that cover security, economy, technology and communication among other areas of national interest.

He stated that both countries have operated jointly and successfully in the Lake Chad region to neutralize terrorist elements and stabilize the region for the economic prosperity of both nations.

Furthermore, the CNS appreciated the roles played by the valiant soldiers of the Chadian Defence and Security Forces in emplacing regional security within the Lake Chad Basin and the Sahel region.

These efforts he said represents the synergy of both nations armed forces with a common mission and goal aimed at defeating transnational crimes and terrorist activities.

He also appreciated the personal sacrifice of Late President Idris Deby in leading offensive military actions during Operation Wrath which saw the decimation and arrest of Boko Haram Terrorists and their commanders, destruction of bunkers and recovery of cache arms.

On the issue of Small Arms and Light Weapons, Admiral Gambo stated that the Federal Government of Nigeria is collaborating with regional and international development partners by strengthening the legal framework and enforcement mechanisms.

The CNS further notified Ambassador Abakar Chahaimi on the effort of the Nigerian Navy in emplacing security in the Gulf of Guinea considering the nature of maritime crimes that transcend national maritime boundaries.

He said that the Nigerian Navy collaborates with other agencies of government, international development partners as well as friends and navies of the Gulf of Guinea states to emplace maritime strategies under the Yaounde Architecture and Africa Integrated Maritime Strategies.

According to the CNS, the efforts of the Nigerian Navy has led to a substantial decline in piracy/sea robbery incidence and other crimes within the region through emplacement of measures as the NN Trinity of action Concept of Maritime Security which covers surveillance, response and enforcement mechanism, deployment of Nigerian Navy Special Boat Service for special and joint operations and robust inter-agency and sub-regional cooperation.

The CNS expressed appreciation and reiterated that synergy between Nigeria and the Republic of Chad will continue to fashion out strategies to end terrorism and other transnational crimes.

Vanguard News Nigeria