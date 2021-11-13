Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has called on the National Assembly (NASS) to expedite the passage of the Hunters Bill 2020, to support government efforts in effectively tackling insecurity.

Bello made the appeal on Saturday in Abuja when he received the Hunters Council of Nigeria, commending him for his approach to fighting insecurity and crimes in Kogi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the National Hunters Council of Nigeria is pushing for the passage of its Hunters Bill (2020) to give it more powers as a law enforcement agency to help in fighting crimes.

The proposed Bill, which is sponsored by Sen. Adiodun Olujimi, has passed first and second readings at both Chambers of the NASS.

Bello noted that the Bill, when passed into law, would give the Hunters Council a legal teeth to combat criminal elements alongside other security agencies.

The governor noted that using the hunters to combat crimes in Kogi is one of the secrets to the state’s successes in tackling crimes and insecurity.

“I will urge the National Assembly to pass this Bill into law so that we will be able to empower all of you to take the security head on.

“You can see exactly what our hunters are doing in Kogi State. Sometimes, they even rescue some of our security personnel.

“So when every inch of the land is been represented by you, you need to secure every inch of the land.

“When we take care of every inch of the land, our communities will be safe, our roads will be safe, our local governments will be safe, our states will be safe and of course, our nation will be safe.

“I thank you for your support, for this your call, and for lending your voice and promising your support to this movement,” Bello said.

Amb. Joshua Osatimehin, the Commander General, Nigeria Hunters Council, had earlier thanked Bello for supporting and recognising the group and for been a major promoter of the passage of the Hunters’ Bill.

“One of the aims of the visit is to thank His Excellency for supporting us to see that the National Assembly pass this Bill.

“Because during our Public Hearing he asked all the Senators representing the State, especially Sen. Smart Adeyemi, to give us an overwhelming support.

“I am not surprised because he is a lover of security, and calling on the National Assembly to expedite action on the speedy passage of the remaining process.

“Because we have done the first reading, the second reading, and the third reading is what we are waiting for,” Osatimehin said. (NAN)