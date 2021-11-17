By Gabriel Olawale

More and more, women are paving the way for young girls to become leaders in their own communities, President, African Women Network (TAWN), Mrs Patience Okeahialam has said.

Okeahialam said everyday people hear the accomplishments of African women from the daily front-line work of women against the pandemic to the elevation of others to positions of influence and responsibility.

She said at this momentous time in the history of the global trading system, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former Nigerian finance minister, former managing director of the World Bank Group, and nonresident distinguished fellow with the Brookings Africa Growth Initiative, became the first woman ever and first African to head the World Trade Organization.

“We also note the elevation of Monique Nsanzabaganwa, former deputy governor of the Rwandan Central Bank, as the Africa Union’s first female deputy chairperson, with responsibility to carry out much-needed reforms to sustain Africa’s continued march toward greater solidarity and integration”, she said.

The TAWN boss who spoke to our correspondent in Abuja said for women to sustain the tempo of achievement, they should reflect on the challenges facing young women and to share their thoughts on how they can more effectively encourage and empower young women and girls to become leaders themselves.

According to her: “We want women to be happy, reach their potential, and live fulfilling lives. Increasingly, and especially in today’s awareness of inequality, we also aspire for them to be part of a fair and equal society. As an executive coach, diversity adviser, and working parent.

“The way we collectively raise the girl child, along with the role models we show them, will make a difference in the future they create, and most importantly, in the values they hold as they take their place in society.

“Traditionally, world-wide businesses have been led by men since the dawn of time and in many countries around the globe, this hasn’t changed. Men are still in leadership positions at all levels, with fewer women in roles that can influence decisions and business outcomes.

“But the focus is changing as we attempt to achieve gender equality in business and encourage females, particularly as leaders, to contribute in more meaningful ways”, Okeahialam said.