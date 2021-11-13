Mimi Whyte-Femi

Delectable mother and wife, and the Chief Executive Officer of Skin Therapy Beauty and Spa, Mimi Whyte-Femi who is preparing for the 10th anniversary of her beauty and skincare brand, has boasted that her company has treated over five million people all over the world since she launched out ten years ago.

Speaking with Potpourri while reeling out plans for the anniversary celebration, describes their 10 years journey in the skincare and therapy space as amazing, giving thanks to God on all the achievements the brand has recorded in a decade.

READ ALSO:I’m afraid of s3x, says BBNaija’s Beatrice

“We are glad we have been able to do that for more than five million people from all over the world as we have got clients worldwide, enjoying clear healthy skins with amazing transformational reviews/results. It’s been an amazing roller-coaster of growing, constantly scaling through obstacles, evolving , advancing, improving and expanding. From starting from just a little space to having two solid well-equipped branches in Abuja and Lagos with cutting-edge/world’s most sought after aesthetics machines and fantastic skincare products to cater for all forms of skin needs and desire, for all skin types and all skin needs, it’s been profoundly amazing,” she said.

Skin Therapy Beauty and Spa is celebrating with an anniversary dinner in Abuja on November 22, 2021 followed by a special occasion with massive sales in Lagos on November 28, 2021.