IMO: Group warns against recall of impeached Deputy Speaker Iwuanyanwu

Coalition Of Imo Democrats has raised the alarm over alleged plan to reinstate impeached deputy speaker Amarachi Chyna Iwuanyanwu.

A group which identified itself as the Coalition Of Imo Democrats on Saturday November 6 2021 at a press conference in Abuja, alleged that there were plans to reinstate the recently impeached Iwuanyanwu.

Barrister Okere Kingdom who spoke on behalf of the group, lamented recent events which played out in the Imo State House of Assembly.

“Our attention has been drawn to news making round in the social media, some persons are planning and has vowed to return by all means the impeached Deputy Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly Amarachi Chyna Iwuanyanwu.

“The coalition of Imo Democrats recalls that few months ago, the impeached Deputy Speaker instigated unlawful and illegal suspension of some members of the House.

“Following our intervention in suit no FHC/ABJ/CS/52/2021, some concerned Imo leaders intervened and agreement was reached to withdraw the case filed by my very self on the condition that the members will be recalled.”

Okere speaking further, commended the members of the Imo Assembly and particular the Speaker for recalling the suspended members as agreed.

Hon Uche Ogbuagu (APC, Ikeduru),

Dominic Ezerioha (APC, Oru West),

Micheal Crown (APC, Ihitte Uboma), Kennedy Ibe (APC, Obowo)

Anyadike Nwosu, (PDP, Ezinihitte Mbaise), and Phillip Ejiogu (PDP, Owerri North).

The group further advised him Iwuanyanwu to approach a court of competent jurisdiction if he is aggrieved over his which according to Okere followed the constitutional requirement of two-thirds of the members.

“Imo people must rise to defend democracy as all eyes are now on the members of the House as fireworks are expected as the legislators’ resume next week,” he added.