Imo government on Tuesday expressed dismay at the killing of a soldier and destruction of property in Awonmanma, Oru East Local Government Area of the state on Monday.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Declan Emelumba, said in a statement issued in Owerri that Gov. Hope Uzodinma had ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.

This, he explained, was to unravel the cause of the crisis and the attendant loss of lives and property.

He commended the military for its enormous efforts at ensuring security while condemning wanton destruction of precious lives and property.

“Certainly, this soldier who was on a legitimate duty to ensure free flow of traffic and to protect lives and property on Monday, Nov. 22, did not deserve to die such a gruesome death.

“On the other hand, government deprecates reports of wanton destruction of property visited on the community by aggrieved soldiers.

“Government has good reasons to believe that there is more to the sad event than meets the eye.

“The indiscriminate burning of residential and business premises of innocent citizens was not an appropriate response since two wrongs will never make a right.

“Government, therefore, advises both parties to exercise utmost restraint and maintain the peace while investigation lasts.

“Government appreciates the enormous sacrifices made by security agencies with attendant risks to keep lmo safe for all law-abiding citizens,’’ the commissioner stated.

Emelumba urged security agencies to always abide by the rules of engagement while discharging their legitimate assignments.

He also advised communities to always cooperate with security agencies to track down and arrest criminals in their midst.

He condoled with the family of the dead soldier and sympathised with victims of the crisis.

Emelumba also assured that the state government would take immediate measures to ameliorate their losses while ensuring that such incident does not recur. (NAN)

