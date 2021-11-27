I'm set to take over entertainment industry — Paragon Qtm

By Luminous Jannamike

Budding singer, Paragon Qtm (Okonkwo Patience Chikodili) has said she is ready to take over the entertainment industry this year and beyond.

The Lagos-based artiste maintained that she would give her all to her music career in 2022.

In a chat with Vanguard about her latest single, ‘Enjoyment’, Paragon Qtm, said: “’Enjoyment’ just like the name suggests is a song that depicts merriment, party, happiness everything good.

“I wrote ‘Enjoyment’ in 2019, and was hoping to drop it in 2020 either during Easter or December, but then my mum died and everything changed for me.

“I wasn’t in the right state of mind to release the track.”

Paragon Qtm, who hails from Uzo-Uwani LGA, Enugu State, Nigeria, stated that she was ready to give fans good music.

She added: “My dream has always been to sell my sound to the world, become a big name and create my own music empire.

“To me, music is an instrument and a means through which I relate my mood, pains and story to the world.

“My mum loved music, dance and arts in general.

“Though she was deprived all of the opportunity of pursuing a professional career in the arts, and of achieving her dreams, but as a child I watched my mum sing, dance and afterwards craft out new songs and dance steps.

“These have made so much impact on my songs and life entirely because they spur my originality,” Paragon Qtm said.

The singer also hinted that she would be releasing her debut EP any moment soon.

