.

By Osa Amadi, Arts Editor

Every year, the National Festival of Arts & Culture, NAFEST, through its Entrepreneurship Roundtable, discovers young men and women who are bracing the odds and doing extraordinary and innovative things in medium and small-scale enterprises.

School children are invited to come and learn from the presentation of those talents. One of the talents the 2021 edition of NAFEST threw up was Funke Awodiya who is a poet, environmentalist, traditional cooking flavour entrepreneur, etc. A young woman so proud of her heritage, Funke had a chat with VANGUARD NEWSPAPER after her presentation at the 2021 NAFEST hosted by the Ekiti States.

Let’s start by asking you to recite again that poem you recited before your presentation at the 2021 Ekiti NAFEST Entrepreneurship Roundtable

The poem is an excerpt from my collection of poems titled Woman of a Woman:

This is me,

Slender tender soul

My sisters are endowed with right proportions of flesh at the right places,

Beautifully crafted by the master craftsman,

In love and strength, we stand, towering above our fallouts,

Our grains of wisdom are follicles of greatness fed with recipes from Mother’s heritage kitchen,

Ebony skin waxed with butter from father’s farm

Rich in natural adornment within our reach, a rare gift from nature

Look at me, look at us

Who and what did you see?

Melanin goddesses!

Clothed with pride and prints of a lineage,

Women of virtue and characters

Busy hands and busy heads

In darkness and light, we glitter

Fair or dark our beauty is not quantified

We are descendants of warriors,

Women who fought and bought today for their unborn …

You studied Sociology. How did you become a poet?

I started expressive writing at the age of 11, long before I went to study sociology. I find it easy to put my feelings into writing as a child growing up. During and after my study of sociology I’ve continued to write as a hobby. I love reading and writing. That influenced my path in poetry.

How young are you? Because you are not old at all.

(Laughs) Every single lady is sixteen.

Can you remember the first thing you wrote as a budding writer?

The first thing I wrote was a write-up about myself. But I have a vivid recollection of what I considered to be my first attempt to write a poem titled ‘Missing You’. I wrote it when my father died; I was barely 13 years old.

Which schools did you attend and when did you attend the schools?

I started my primary education at Agbado Ijaiye Primary school in 1989. I left the school in 1991 for Success Model School where I completed my primary education in 1993. I started my secondary education at Ijaiye Ojokoro High school in 1993 and sat for my WAEC in 1999.

I studied Sociology at the University of Ado Ekiti, now Ekiti State University. I graduated in 2008. In 2010, I proceeded to the University of Ibadan for a masters in sociology.

Good to know you already have a masters. Are you thinking of PhD any time soon?

I will proceed with a PhD if I have the resources to fund it.

How did the National Council for Arts & Culture, organisers of NAFEST, find you?

My promotion on Social Media platforms opened the door for the invitation.

You explained how you inherited the making of this traditional cooking flavour from your grandparents, and of how one of them also made Aso Oke. Tell us more about that.

My maternal great aunt makes Ogiri and Iru. My maternal grandmother makes palm oil. And my paternal grandmother sells Aso Oke; she’s not a weaver. I remember each one of them for what they do and how it influenced me.

Tell us about your published works.

My first published work is a collection of poems titled “Farmer’s Daughter” (poems on the borderline). The second is “Woman of a Woman”, the collection of poems mentioned earlier. Presently, I’m working on different prose works. My poems have been published in journals in Nigeria and outside the shores of Nigeria.

When did the idea of making Iru occur to you, and when did you actually start making it?

The idea of making Ogiri, another natural flavour, occurred to me after the COVID-19 lockdown. I started with that. The demand from my customers led to adding Iru Ekiti. I’m not into the processing of the Iru. I get my Iru from Iloro Ekiti and package it for sale. I make my Ogiri, not my Iru.

Is Iru different from Ogiri? Some people may think that Ogiri is the Igbo name for what Yorubas call Iru?

Ogiri is made from castor seed or melon. Okpe Ogiri is made from castor seeds. Iru is African locust beans. Both Yoruba and Igbo eat Ogiri, but Iru is more particular to Yoruba, Igala, Edo, Gwari people. The fermentation process gives both condiments a strong smell.

So, how is business? Do you smile at the bank?

Presently, I invest more time and resources in promotions. Hopefully, I will start smiling at the bank soon.

Have you started to think of how to pass this heritage on to the younger generation?

Well, not yet. But I will start looking in that direction soon.

Do younger people take interest in what you do, in terms of wanting to learn the art from you?

I’m yet to see younger people taking an interest. But I know that soon, with my presentation at NAFEST and other platforms, younger people may start to take interest in making and selling food condiments like Ogiri and Iru.

At the Entrepreneur Roundtable, you spoke about the problem of waste management – how businesses need to be conscious of the materials they use for packaging, the need to use bio-degradable materials…. Are you also an environmentalist?

I consider myself to be a social campaigner, I have been part of campaigns on environmental issues in the past. I have written poems to promote proper waste disposal. I’m conscious of my environment. So, I see it as a responsibility of every brand into the packaging to think of the positive impact of using biodegradable materials for packaging.

What would you say are the Unique Selling Points for your Iru Ekiti and Ogiri?

One unique selling point for the products is the fact that there are no preservatives in them.

Are you into this business full time, or do you have a salary-paying job elsewhere?

I don’t have any salary-paying job elsewhere.

What is Funke Awodiya’s ultimate vision or aspiration in life?

My vision is to impact lives positively in society.

You are gifted in many areas – writing, entrepreneurship, academics, environment, activism – what specifically do you want to achieve?

As a woman interested in many paths, my life journey is propelled by my love for life and humanity.

I look forward to seeing Farmer’s Daughter Heritage brand produced in large quantities. This expansion requires funding. I would like to be a beneficiary of government and corporate support for small scale businesses.

Vanguard News Nigeria