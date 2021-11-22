I’m not surprised by ‘disgusting attacks’ over Endsars report, says Owokoniran, PDP scribe

The General Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South-West zone, Chief Rahman Owokoniran, has expressed sadness over “the unrefined, disgusting and open manner attacks and threats are directed at survivors of Lekki Tollgate shootings because they dared to speak up.”

Owokoniran added that he was not surprised at the turn of events since the report surfaced.

He recalled that he had expressed reservations about government’s willingness to implement the report’s recommendations.

“However, although I’m not surprised at the threats and attacks directed at those who spoke out, the brazen and unrefined manner the attacks are executed is disgusting,” he said in a statement on Monday.

Vanguard reported that human rights lawyer and a member of the Lagos EndSARS panel, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa(SAN), said he was facing threats to his life.

He said the government should be held responsible if anything happened to him.

Also, one of the survivors, Ibe Kamsisochukwku, was attacked by machete-wielding men last night.

Again, a notice of attack titled ‘You’re Next!!! Game on’, was sent to another survivor, Dabira Adeyinka, who took Ibe to the hospital after last night’s attack.

Reacting to the incidents, Owokoniran, the PDP scribe, said: “All these youths want is a country to be proud of. Is that too much to ask?

“All they want is a government that has the people at heart. Is that too much to ask?

“They said the youths were lazy. Now they are asking questions and you want to kill them?

“Who sends hoodlums after children singing the National Anthem and waving flags?

“Who puts machetes in the hands of vagrants and send them after youths seeking a better country?

“I am not surprised. But to be so brazen and unrefined as to attack a girl with machetes and hound others into hiding is disgusting,” Owokoniran said.

He added that the government should stop playing the ostrich, and to take immediate action towards protecting the lives of the innocent youths.

Vanguard News Nigeria