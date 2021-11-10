Ziggy Xolane Ndhlovu has quelled speculations that he might be eyeing an elective position in South Africa given his spectacular rise to popularity in the past 24 months.

The Chairman of DafriGroup Plc, Africa’s fastest-expanding multinational corporation, has bestridden the business world with his extraordinary achievement, most remarkably in the fintech sector with the founding of his digital-only bank, DafriBank Digital.

But Xolane Ndhlovu, in no uncertain terms, dispelled speculations about him going political.



His words: “We live in a divisive era. Our views on partisan politics and a broad range of sociopolitical issues tend to be quite polarized. And while there are points where fiscal policy and business intersect, executives and business leaders should be aware that expressing their views by nature exerts pressure on employees and associates to conform. However, writing commentary does sort of change the equation and, in that sense, I’m certainly not shy about making my opinions known.”

On the other hand, the 35-year-old billionaire and philanthropist has a clear idea of policies he would prioritise were he to be in a position of power, specifically, to develop countries on the continent.

“My focus area will be on policies that will help to achieve aspirations of Africa’s seeing themselves as one people united under the ideals of pan-Africanism, the physical and invisible barriers that have prevented the integration of Africa’s people need to be removed,” he said.

Speaking further, Xolane Ndhlovu, pointed out what Africans should focus on in their efforts to develop the continent.



“African innovators are often driven by a deeper purpose. They look at Africa’s high levels of poverty and its gaps in infrastructure, education, and healthcare, and they do not see barriers to business, but human issues they feel responsible for solving.”



Xolane Ndhlovu advised emerging entrepreneurs not to wait for the government. “If you see a problem, think about how you can solve a piece of it,” he said.