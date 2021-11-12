By Precious Chukwudi
Big Brother Naija, BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Beatrice Agba, took to social media to express her uttermost feelings and fear of sex.
Beatrice said: “I can’t believe at my age, I’m still afraid of sex.”
That one-liner has set the social alight, with reactions of various shades.
According to @iseoluwapor, “Well maybe her sexual experiences are traumatic instead of being pleasurable.”
@favee: “But this is not our business nah. I thought we all agreed that fornication is a sin.”
@thisisdamii: “We didn’t have to know. Go face your fears.”
@mrsadeolaaa: “Must everything come on social media? Whatever happens to seeing a therapist.”
@nelo_lilian: “You are always afraid of everything. Even in Big Brother House, you were also afraid to express and free yourself.
“Babe, leave social media and go for therapy.”