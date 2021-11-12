By Precious Chukwudi

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Beatrice Agba, took to social media to express her uttermost feelings and fear of sex.

Beatrice said: “I can’t believe at my age, I’m still afraid of sex.”

That one-liner has set the social alight, with reactions of various shades.

According to @iseoluwapor, “Well maybe her sexual experiences are traumatic instead of being pleasurable.”

@favee: “But this is not our business nah. I thought we all agreed that fornication is a sin.”

@thisisdamii: “We didn’t have to know. Go face your fears.”

@mrsadeolaaa: “Must everything come on social media? Whatever happens to seeing a therapist.”

@nelo_lilian: “You are always afraid of everything. Even in Big Brother House, you were also afraid to express and free yourself.

“Babe, leave social media and go for therapy.”

Vanguard News Nigeria