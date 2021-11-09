Rescue operations ongoing at the site of the collapsed.

The President of the National Institution of Estate Surveyors, Chief Emmanuel Okas Wike has called for the prosecution of professionals that compromised the integrity of the collapsed 21-storey building in Ikoyi, Lagos State.

Speaking at the conference of the institute, held in Akure, Chief Wike said that “civil servants that violated their code conduct in the building collapse that led to the death of over 49 persons should be made to face the wrath of the law.

He blamed most of the building collapse in the country on the compromised of standard by both professionals and officers of the Ministry of Physical and Urban Planning.

The President lamented “situation where lives and resources were lost each time there is building collapse in the country, saying some property owners deliberately engage quacks in order to cut corners while the officers of the Ministry of Physical and Urban Planning.look the other way because of corruption.

He disclosed that the institution has “secured a court order to prevent lawyers and quacks from practicing the profession of estate management.

Wike added that the Council would no longer tolerate a situation where those who did not have the requisite qualifications practice.

The council, according to him had visited Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and advocated for the creation of office of the Office of Valuer-General like its other professional counterparts including Surveyor-General,Accountant- General, Solicitor-General, and Auditor-General,

” The creation of Valuer-General office would enhance the contribution of the profession to the development of the state in as much as it has a common goal, which is, to have a well governed state, where democratic governance delivers to the need of its people.

He bemoaned the delay in the processing of Certificate of Occupancy and other vital documents.

“Delay in processing of vital documents such as Certificate of Occupancy and Governor’s Letter of Consent is not unconnected to shortage of staff in the processing offices.

” These documents are required by financial institutions for approval of loan to finance housing and developmental projects, which in turn could earn the government more income.

“We made an appeal for full professionalization of the Land department, with Registered Estate Surveyors and Valuers heading every unit. This would ensure and improve the efficiency of the department.

“We appealed for the constitution of the Land Use and Allocation Committee with Estate Surveyors and Valuers taking prominent positions.

“It is on record that in 2008 the establishment of Valuation and Rating Department under the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs was approved by the then Executive Governor.

He added that ” We appealed to Mr. Governor to consider the establishment of the department in all the Local Government areas, with Estate Surveyors and Valuers taking charge for the simple reason that the establishment would boost the revenue of the Local Governments.”