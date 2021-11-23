The Osborne Foreshore Residents’ Association (OSFRA), Ikoyi, Lagos, has expressed concern over alleged contravention of Lagos State planning law by some developers in the area.

The residents told a news conference on Monday in Lagos that the consequences of such contraventions would continue to distort the serenity of the area.

The Chairman, OSFRA, Mrs Chinwe Ezenwa-Mbah, said that the association had severally asked developers to produce their approval, but it had been to no avail.

“Our appeal is for the state government and its agencies to administer, apply and enforce the extant laws of the state,” she said.

They appealed to the government to urgently stop all identified contraventions in Ikoyi in the interest of the public, including potential subscribers or prospective owners of various dwelling units.

“Building approval order which stipulates the square meter a land is going to have.

“Like a plot of land for 3,000 square meters, cannot, by that existing order, accommodate anything beyond 27 to 28 unit apartments; we have seen that being violated.

“We have approached the government to ask that the approval order be reversed to not more than five floors, because of the terrain, the muddy nature of this area,” the residents said.

Also, another resident, Mr Yomi Awoniyi, who is an architect, said the association had written letters of protests to the appropriate authorities, including the governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Vanguard News Nigeria