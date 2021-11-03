By Olasunkanmi Akoni and Bose Adelaja

A missing victim, identified as Mr. Wale Bob-Oseni, a real estate dealer and executive director of African Bureau for Legislative Empowerment, was said to be on his way to the US on Monday, November 1.

Then he got a call from Femi Osibona, owner of Fourscore Homes, to check out the ongoing development at Gerard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos state which he stopped by the 21 storey building to see his pal on his way to the airport.

The building collapsed with Bob-Oseni and Osibona inside, and they are now presumably dead after 48 hours of rescue efforts still no traces.

Dele Momodu, former presidential candidate and publisher, who was close to both of them described him as an affectionate gentleman.

“Wale was on his way to the US… this is so tragic,” Momodu stated.

Families, relatives cry for help

Meanwhile, emotion has continued to run high as relatives of the trapped victims search for their missing loved ones.

Some of them were apprehensive while others have resorted to fate.

One of them, a middle-aged woman was seen screaming that her three children were trapped in the building.

The woman who refused to mention her name was being aided by another relative.

She cried, “How will I start all over, my three children are there. I just want to see them whether dead or alive.”

She was later taken away by government officials at the scene with the assurance that all would be well.

Help me find my missing son, Relative begs Sanwo-Olu

A bereaved father, Mr Jude Ogochukwu, told the governor that his son was among the trapped victims.

Ogochukwu recounted: “My son is in there, he just started working there about a month ago.



“What we need is early disclosure, I learnt the deputy governor was here yesterday and he addressed us directing us to go to Marina General Hospital and other places to check if our relatives are among the rescued ones.

“I am here today all the way from Abuja.

He is 28-years old, I got the information at 10am yesterday and I rushed here but could not locate my brother.

“I have been to Marina but they didn’t allow me to check if my son’s corpse was there or not.

“I have been to the general hospital but he is not among those rescued.

“Do you advise me to stay here till tomorrow in search of him?”

Similarly, a middle-aged man arrived at the site with a picture of his missing friend.

The sympathiser who gave his name as Azeez, said his friend Segun Olaniyi was last seen on Sunday.

Azeez who arrived the scene with Segun’s elder sister said friends and relatives were worried when Segun’s whereabouts could not be ascertained.

He told Vanguard that Segun was a resident of Ibafo unfortunately it could not be ascertained if he is dead or alive.

In an emotional laden voice, he said, ” Segun was last seen on Sunday while using his commercial motorcycle to eke a living.

“When we did not see him the following day, we were worried and started searching for him and in the process, we got information that a contractor came to negotiate with Segun and his friends and all were taken to the construction site to work at the site.

“That was when it dawned on us that he might have been trapped in the building.

“We are here today in search of him,” he said.

