Ikoyi Building Collapse: Obidike sympathises with victims, Lagos govt

By Chris Onuoha

*… tasks builders on quality compliance

The Director General of Conference of APC Support Groups and member of the party’s National Strategic Lobby Committee, Hon. Obidike Chukwuebuka has commiserated with the Lagos state government and victims of the 21-story Ikoyi building that collapsed, describing it as a national tragedy.

In a statement, he stated that “the Ikoyi building collapse is yet another National tragedy that has thrown the nation into mourning.

“I sympathize with Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State government, and families of all the victims who lost their lives in this incident.

“Most touching of this deaths are that of Miss Zainab Sanni who was an NYSC member redeployed to serve in Lagos State.

“The 26-year-old Miss Onyinye Enekwe who was few months away to tying the nuptial knots, and Mr Femi Osibona (Managing Director, Fourscores Homes) and who happens to be the building developer; and a host of other well meaning Nigerians who didn’t make it; may God accept them and may His mercies cover them.

“Again, this is another opportunity for states and the Federal Government to tighten our building compliance laws.

“The Council of Registered Engineers, COREN, must equally maintain strict monitoring and compliance to these laws in any project its members are handling.

“Anything short of a strict adherence to requisite building laws and compliance may likely result to a tragedy like this.

“May it not be our portion, and may such ugly events never repeat itself in our Nation again,” Obidike said.

Vanguard News Nigeria