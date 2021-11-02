Rahman Owokoniran, General Secretary, PDP, South-West Zone

The Southwest Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, General Secretary, Chief Rahman Owokoniran, has has expressed sadness over “the needles deaths” at the Ikoyi building that collapsed yesterday, saying the state government has failed Lagosians once again.

In a statement by Owokoniran’s Publicity Secretary, Mrs Mabel Oboh, the Southwest PDP scribe said “It’s not the building that killed those people. It’s the government that compromised its primary mandate to safeguard lives.

“The Lagos State Govement has, again, failed the masses. It is the duty of the government to make sure that building regulations are adhered to by builders and construction companies.

“Putting people’s lives at risk in this manner is grossly unacceptable.”

The PDP South-West General Secretary said was not enough to make laws, “there must be a conscious and deliberate effort to enforce the law.”

He sent his “deep condolences to the family of those who lost their lives in the collapsed building and my sympathy to the owners of the property.

“It is so unfortunate that we still wake up with this nightmare in Lagos.

“It is important that a thorough investigation is done to know what went wrong with a view to ensuring that lasting solution is put in place to prevent such occurrence in future.

“A thorough investigation must be conducted to accertain the root cause of such an horrific happening.”

Vanguard News Nigeria