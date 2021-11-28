Rescue operations ongoing at the site of the collapsed.

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA: The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has visited the National Leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu to condoled with him and the Lagos State Government over the unfortunate incident building collapse in the state recently.

Akpabio, during the visit also thanked God almighty for the successful medical trip of the former governor of Lagos State and APC leader.

READ ALSO:End incessant bank robberies in Osun, Reps tell IGP

Akpabio prayed for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives in the recent building collapse and prayed to God that such will never happen again in Nigeria.

According to him,” let me condole with His Excellency and former governor of Lagos State and the leader of our great party, over the recent building collapse in the state, where several Nigerians lost their lives. I pray that such will never happen again in this country. May the souls of those who lost their lives find repose in God.”

” Let me also specially, welcome back our Leader, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, from his successful medical trip abroad. I pray to God to grant him total healing and good health in abundance in Jesus’ name, Amen,” he stated.