Some residents of Ikare-Akoko in Akoko Northeast Local Government Area of Ondo State defied Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s 24-hour curfew on Thursday and destroyed a bank building.

The building belongs to the traditional ruler of the town, the Owa-Ale of Ikare.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Akeredolu imposed the 24-hour curfew on Tuesday as a result of mayhem in the town which began on Saturday and claimed lives.

Eyewitnesses said people had been moving around in spite of the curfew and were surprised that the assailants damaged parts of a bank building.

One of the eyewitnesses told NAN that the assailants earlier broke windows and door of the bank building in the process.

He said the damage had been done before the police arrived at the scene.

The Divisional Police Officer in Ikare refused to comment, but directed NAN to speak with the Police Public Relations Officer in Akure, DSP Funmilayo Odunlami.

DSP Odunlami in turn, did not respond to enquiries made by NAN for police reaction.

Ikare-Akoko has been embroiled in supremacy claims between the two traditional rulers in the town – the Olukare and the Owa-Ale over decades.

The claim and counter-claims have also degenerated to the fractionalisation of the town with one part banning residents of the other part from venturing into their part of the town.

