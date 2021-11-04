We have arrested raiders of Justice Odili’s residence

Water tight security deployed for Anambra election

By Esther Onyegbula

The Inspector General of Police (IG) Alkali Usman has said efforts are ongoing to rescue Victim’s of University of Abuja kidnap.

He disclosed this during an interview at a two-day capacity building workshop for security operatives in Lagos and Ogun organised by the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Zone Two, held at Victoria Island, Lagos.

Suspected bandits had at about 1 am on Tuesday attacked the staff quaters located in Giri area of the Federal Capital Territory and kidnapped six victims.

Following public outcry, the IG on Monday disclosed that an investigation into the incident had commenced and assured Nigerians that efforts are being made to rescue the six victims.

Giving updates on the case, Usman said: “We had information that at University of Abuja, bandits attacked and some persons were kidnapped.

The police and other security agencies including the military are working hard to ensure that those abducted are released. Six persons to my knowledge were kidnapped.”

On the invasion of Justice Odili’s residence on Friday night by armed security operatives for reasons yet to be ascertained, Usman said: “I have taken my time not to speak quickly on this issue to ensure that when I speak, I am able to give Nigerians information on what transpired or what has been done.

To the best of my knowledge, we have been able to arrest the perpetrators and we are investigating the circumstances surrounding the invasion or siege on the judge’s residence.”

On Anambra elections Usman said: we are providing two type of security to the citizens. One, we are policing the electoral process to ensure that all law abiding citizen exercise their franchise to the best of their knowledge and ability.”

“On the other hand we are also policing the subasive elements that do not want, or allow people to go about their lawful business IPOB, ESN activities is being checked to ensure that Anambra people are given protection to come out and exercise their right of choosing who ever they want as their governor.”

The IG also dismissed reports that suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari has been recalled, just as he assured of adequate security in the forthcoming governorship elections in Anambra State.

On the workshop themed “internal security operations in a democratic dispensation,” Usman said multidimensional security challenges have further underscored the need for improved synergy, collaboration among relevant agencies and community stakeholders.

Declaring the workshop open, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, said the initiative would ensure more effective and efficient law enforcement.

“I think this is a right step. This is what Ogun state has been doing. The entire law enforcement in Ogun state collaborate very well.

Security is not just having the police or the military, it is also important to look at areas of unemployment.

We have done that well in Ogun.

“There is a need to begin to discuss how to educate our youths against cybercrime and we need to ensure we train people in skill acquisition,” he said.

