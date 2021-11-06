By Steve Oko

The House of Representatives Deputy Chairman, Ad-hoc Committee on COVID-19, Chief Sam Onuigbo, has urged his constituents to disregard various unfounded conspiracy theories surrounding vaccination against the pandemic and submit themselves for the jab.

Onuigbo who represents Ikwuano-Umuahia federal constituency decried apathy towards covid-19 vaccination among sub-Saharan Africa.

The lawmaker spoke at a five-day seminar for his constituents on COVID-19 pandemic held at the Federal Medical Centre Umuahia.

He said there was still no effective cure for COVID-19 and expressed concern that those who reject vaccination might be endangering their lives and others around them.

” Because there is no cure for covid-19 yet that is why we must remain resolute in our efforts to hedge this klller disease,” he said.

“It compelled us to regularly run training of this kind to sensitise and strategise our people in order to mitigate against the devastating health and economic effects of COVID-19,” he added.

Declaring the programme open, Onuigbo, who was represented by his Laison Officer, Mr Abraham Osondu, said the COVID-19 health challenge was very close to his heart.

In a brief remark, the Chief Medical Director, CMD, FMC Umuahia, Prof. Onyebuchi Azubuike, assured the participants that they would be taught all they needed to know about the COVID-19 by a team of experts.

Azubuike lauded Onuigbo for facilitating the training and urged the participants to take advantage of the opportunity.

Participants were sensitised on symptoms of COVID-19, as well as the precautioary measures against it, including basic hygiene.

The participants also had free screenings against COVID-19, HIV, high blood pressure and others.

Later in an interview, a participant, Mr Goodluck Onyebuchi thanked the organisers for the seminar, saying he has learnt new things on how to guide against the pandemic.

Vanguard News Nigeria