OLUWO of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi has urged Yoruba monarchs, elders and stakeholders to approach President Muhammadu Buhari to negotiate the release of Sunday Adeyemo.

Adeyemo popularly called Sunday Igboho is currently in prison in the Benin Republic where he is being tried in court. He was arrested while trying to leave the country after security operatives stormed his house over alleged arm stockpiling.

Oba Akanbi said the release of the embattled Yoruba nation agitator could strengthen the unity of the country, calling on Yoruba stakeholders to harmonise interest towards securing the release of the freedom fighter.

A statement issued by the monarch through his Media Aide, Alli Ibrahim, argued that releasing Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu could endear harmonious relationships of different ethnic groups in the country.

It reads further, “The controversies surrounding the continuous detention of Sunday Igboho can be addressed if Yoruba monarchs, elders and stakeholders are ready to take a walk to President Muhammed Buhari. Sunday Igboho is our son, he has made some mistakes that are realizable on the agitation for the Yoruba nation. The approach is jeopardizing the intention.

I urge stakeholders in Yoruba affairs to harmonize their interests, come together and approach the country’s leaders for the release of the embattled Igboho.

“Granting such request by the Federal Government will entrench the unity of Nigeria and foster a harmonious understanding.

Only the Federal Government has the exclusive charisma to liberate the face of Yoruba nation agitator at this critical time.

Our son must be rescued. Releasing Igboho without recourse to lingering legal litigation will earn the government credit. It is a credit of maturity and unity”.

He enjoined Buhari to honour Yoruba kings and stakeholders, with a view convincing Yoruba home and abroad to respect the unity of Nigeria, adding: "The federal government should effectively relate with Benin

