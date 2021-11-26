By Rita Chioma

Fast rising Nigerian Afropop singer and songwriter, David Ayomide Akintola better known as ‘Davuchi’ is a good example of African flying the Nigerian color high; born in Lagos and raise New Delhi, the Topclass Entertainment superstar is sure one of artist to be on the lookout for.

In this interview, Davuchi spoke about his journey into music, coming projects, inspiration behind the song ‘Brother’ amongst others.

Lets meet you and how did the journey into music started?

My name is David Ayomide Akintola, musically known as Davuchi or “LovaBoi Vuchi”. I have always loved music and it has been my dream because I grew up listening to a lot of good music;

meanwhile my late uncle was a big Fuji artiste and I also did a few choir stints in church back then.

What was growing up like for?

I grew up in Yaba Lagos and it was fun growing up. I remember hitting the studio after school with my friends; sweet old memories that I still cherish till today because those hustles helped shape my present.

How does it feel being a Nigerian singer in New Delhi?

There’s literally no difference though, if anything you’re actually exposed to international collaborations more. Moreover it’s safe to say Asia is the next stop for Afrobeats as the rest of the western world has already been stormed with its sensation.

Rumour has it that you have a collaboration with Jaywillz, how soon should we anticipate?

Well that’s true, Jaywillz is someone I’ve been following his craft for a while now and am happy with what he seems to be achieving currently. We’re working on something but can’t really give a confirmation as to when the green light will be given. Also my label seems to be handling that aspect.

Mine as an artist is to make sure dope songs are brought to live but fingers crossed.

How can you describe the love and responses you are receiving out there?

It’s been crazy lately. I mean a year ago I didn’t have a crib of my own but today I am signed to a top notch record label “TopClass Entertainment” and everything has just been good. I get to work in the best studios and with the best producers and my music suddenly is getting recognition. It just goes to show hard work pays.

What inspired the song “Brother”?

At the beginning of the year I had fallout with someone I took as my guardian in New Delhi and what transpired between us really hurt me to the core and I was left in a state of mental trauma. I had to start afresh because it was like I hit rock-bottom. Then I met Loonii (TopClass C.E.O) through a mutual friend and he took me in and advised me on not holding grudges for those that hurt us rather to leave everything for God and also I thought about it and that was when “Brother” came to life. As soon as I heard the beat I poured out my emotion while still letting whoever wronged me that I hold no grudges against them at all.

What project are you currently working on?

Currently my E.P is ready but I will drop a couple of singles first to water the ground and give my fans a bit of what is to come. I spoke with my team a couple of days back and we’re looking at dropping the E.P sometime early next year.

Where do you see this hustle taking you to in the nearest future?

Having a global hit sounds ambitious right? Well if PSY can do it with Gangnam style, Louis Fonzi with Despacito and now Wizkid with Essence then Davuchi can do it too.

How well is your relationship with your record label

Awesome to say the least? At Top class, we’re like family and everyone just gets to be honest with each other. Loonii is a great guy and someone I respect as a big brother. I couldn’t ask for a better place to be now.

What’s your take on social media clout chasing which is much talked about in the Nigerian music industry?

Well I will say to each his own. Whatever makes your coffee hot? For me I love attention but am not ready to go the extra mile.

What are your take on Tiwa Savage sex tap scandal and any word to her?

Juicy is the word! I love Tiwa and if given the chance I will cause a breakup in her current relationship just to have her. Trust me I will not think twice about having her. At that age and at the height of her career she’s still hot and sexy. Most girls younger than her aren’t even that juicy. Stay slaying mama I’m coming.