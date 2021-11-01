iCreate Africa is set to host the 5th edition of Africa’s largest skills competition and exhibition in January 2022 at Abuja. With a view to focus on highlighting the essential role skills development has in realizing the potential of individuals, communities, and the Nation.

The founder of iCreate Africa, Mr. Bright Jaja, said that the skills competition will feature 500 contestants from the 36 states, while registered candidates through their skills fest/icreateafrica.com will be competing categories like Tiling, Carpentry, Joinery, Welding, Plumbing, Electrical Installation, Bricklaying, and POP Installation. Exhibitors will include; Construction Companies, Real Estate Firms, Manufacturers of Building Materials and equipment.

Jaja said that vocational education is a proven gateway to decent work, rewarding occupations, self-employment, and entrepreneurship.

He said: “Every year iCreate Africa hosts a nationwide technical and vocational skills competition and exhibition to promote and highlight the opportunities in Trade professions by addressing the negative societal perception while uplifting the profile and recognition of skilled professionals.

“In 2019 the Skill Fest held in 4 states; Abuja, Kaduna, Enugu, and Lagos showcasing skills excellence in Construction, Fashion, Automobile, and Technology. At the event, young artisans from across Nigeria were given an opportunity to showcase their skills for a chance to win cash prizes, tools, gain employment, and all-expense-paid trips to the World Skills Competition. Employers, Manufacturers of tools, and production materials take advantage of the Skills fest to exhibit their products and services in order to engage clients and employ the best talents.

“Skills competitions are challenging events to host due to the extensive equipment and logistical requirements needed for each skill. We, therefore, invite all stakeholders in the construction industry, government agencies, and technical institutions to collaborate with Create Africa in actualizing this highly impactful event”, he said.