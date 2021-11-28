Akwa Ibom delegation in South Korea

A delegation from Akwa Ibom State comprising members of the Ibom Deep Seaport Committee is currently in, Seoul, South Korea to drive Governor Udom Emmanuel’s vision for the rapid realization of the seaport.

Among members of the delegation is Secretary to the State Government, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, Commissioner for Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport, Mr Akan Okon, and Chairman of the Implementation Technical Committee, Mrs Mfon Usoroh.

They are among the Nigerian contingent to the Maritime Sector and Harbour Development programme in Seoul, South Korea.

The Nigerian contingent is under the leadership of the Nigerian Ambassador to South Korea, Ambassador Ali M. Magashi.

Opening up on the essence of the visit, Commissioner for Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport said it is to help offer inputs for the development of lbom Deep Seaport.

According to Commissioner Akan Okon, the visit will also enable Akwa Ibom State tap into the broadening bilateral relationship between Nigeria and South Korea, especially in the areas of maritime security and economic development.

“Having invested so much in the Ibom Deep Seaport, the administration of Governor Udom Emmanuel will continue to seek ways that would ensure the Ibom Deep Seaport is optimally beneficial to Akwa Ibom people, when it is finally established.”

Mr Akan Okon assured that, “on our part, we’ll continue to work tirelessly to drive Governor Udom Emmanuel’s lofty vision for Akwa Ibom State.”