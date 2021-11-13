By Juliet Ebirim

Leading wellness and spa company, Oriki Group, has officially opened its world-class academy, the Oriki Training Institute (OTI) and unveiled franchising opportunities to support existing and intending industry practitioners across Africa.



The launch which commemorates the sixth anniversary of the Oriki Group held at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, with virtual attendees from across the world. Gracing the event were distinguished guests and speakers, including Dr. Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu – the First Lady of Lagos State; Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo – the Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment and Mrs. Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire – SSA to President Muhammadu Buhari on Sustainable Development Goals. Among the private sector experts and industry leaders present were Chiagozie Nwizu – Executive Director, Africa Franchise Institute (AFI); Dr. Dere Awosika – Chairman, Access Bank; Former Chairman of First Bank – Mrs. Ibukun Awosika; Elaine Okeke Martin – President Spa and Wellness Association Africa and Teju Abisoye, Executive Secretary, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund.



Highlight of the launch was the tape-cutting ceremony by the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu to mark the grand opening of the Training Institute. ‘’We are proud of everything Oriki has achieved in its six years of existence.



We commit to encouraging your efforts and strides every step of the way, as you walk towards achieving the sustainable development goals.” she said.

“OTI will train thousands of individuals who want to start careers in the spa and wellness industry.

We are contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals 4, 5, and 8.” Joycee Awosika, Founder and CEO of Oriki Group said.