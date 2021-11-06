By Adeola Badru, IBADAN

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, IBEDC, in collaboration with the USAID, has said it is poised to break the cultural norms of male-domination in the energy sector, adding that there was the need for female gender to embrace the sector.

The Chief Operating Officer of the electricity company, Engr. John Ayodele, made this known, yesterday in Ibadan, at a gathering, where he noted that the company has engaged in several corporate social responsibility activities, which recently, included a career fair for female final year students on career opportunities in the energy sector, held at the University of Ibadan.

Ayodele, who was represented at the event by the Lead Compensation and Benefit of the company, Mr. Enabeli Agbadi said: “It was obvious from what we are seeing. IBEDC partners with so many institutions both primary, secondary and tertiary institutions.”

“And we have programmes where we have engagements with them and try as much as possible where we can support in the areas of science and technology, in areas of career desires or career pursuits also in areas of financial support.

“We engage in several corporate social responsibility activities and recently, we had a job fair for female final year students on career opportunities in the energy sector, at the University of Ibadan.

“We are partnering with USAID on gender-equity on gender related issues. We are also partnering with secondary schools; identifying talents at that level on technical schools to see how we can bring them into technical line of involvement in terms of power sector knowledge.

“We are into community development, whether it involves electricity, career or welfare,” he added.

He advised the government to make a continuous effort to ensure a level play ground for everyone and to be sure that more females are encouraged to get employed in these organisations.

