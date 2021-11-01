Mercy Johnson Okojie has disclosed that she will not be withdrawing her daughter from Chrisland School in the aftermath of the crisis that greeted her daughter’s issues with a teacher.

According to the star actress, “We have been able to have a deep, frank conversation with the Chrisland authorities and we have come to a meaningful positive resolution.

“It is our choice to move forward together as crucial partners with valuable, immeasurable roles to play in the development of our children.”

A statement signed by the thespian and a member of the school’s advisory board, Akin Fadeyi, quoted Mercy Johnson-Okojie as taking the decision after engaging with the management and select members of the Chrisland School Advisory Board over the incidence of bullying she earlier posted on her Instagram handle, which drew diverse emotions from Nigerians.

She said: “Purity, our daughter, had an encounter with a Teacher whose seemingly inflexible approach got her off-balance.

“We have been able to have a deep, frank conversation with the Chrisland authorities and we have come to a meaningful positive resolution.

“It is our choice to move forward together as crucial partners with valuable, immeasurable roles to play in the development of our children.

“We are pleased with their efforts towards ensuring that all pupils get an all-round balanced and qualitative learning.

“Chrisland has assured us of their commitment to the bigger picture, which is firmly centered upon being responsive to the fragile emotions of children as well as the valid concerns of parents.”

To those who did not agree with her approach on social media, Mercy Johnson said, “yes, different opinions are welcome.

“After all, in the world and social space such as ours, agreement and disagreements are bound to occur.

“However, blatant falsehoods and untruthful narratives should be completely eschewed.”

In her own remarks, Managing Director of the Chrisland School Conglomerate, Mrs. Ibironke Olatokunbo Adeyemi said: “It was our pleasure to host Prince and Mrs Okojie.

“We had a long, frank and fruitful conversation, part of which was our firm reassurance that Chrisland as an institution holds sacrosanct, a zero tolerance for bullying.

“As promised, we also investigated the issue on ground and were able to establish there were rough edges to smoothen up from a clearly avoidable misunderstanding.

“We ironed this out without losing focus on the bigger picture of deepening our children including Purity Okojie, in our institution’s core values which are discipline, integrity, professionalism, love and excellence.

“The cordiality and empathy accorded the Okojies is characteristic of our corporate tradition and cuts across every family that holds us in trust to raise their kids irrespective of race, creed or social standing.”

Mrs. Adeyemi also had words of commendation for Mercy Johnson for “paying exceptional and detailed attention to her children despite the pressure and demands of her profession.

“An exemplary mother she is and we hasten to state unequivocally that Mercy Johnson at no time brought questionable characters to assault anyone on our premises.

“Anything other than this was based on imaginative conjectures which of course, we as an institution decline vehemently to endorse.

“While its natural to feel some disquiet about the approach adopted in airing her grievance, we have nonetheless, translated this engagement opportunity into useful insights on less disconcerting methods of redress in future, especially as its unrealistic not to expect occasional frictions within humanity’s social ecosystem.”

Adeyemi added that, “there is no perfect organization, but one of the sustainable drivers of growth for Chrisland is the institution’s capacity to always embrace instructive feedback, translate the vital elements to learning curves and place premium value on constructive engagement.”

Vanguard News Nigeria