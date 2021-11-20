Rising music act, Moses Isaac Benjamin better known as Mizzy Banks is hoping to break into the music scene and get fans to have a feel of his unique sound.

Although he laments his inability to get tertiary education, he believes that will not in anyway stop him from achieving his dreams.

The 19 years old, Lagos born rapper and songwriter wants to change his story and that of others through music

During a recent interview, he said, “Is education is the key to success? Yes, but if you didn’t get the opportunity to go to school, it doesn’t mean you can not achieve your dreams or goals.

“I can remember in my school I was one of the most brilliant student with good grades and it was also in school I discovered my gift, I started rapping and writing songs with so much confidence. I wrote my Senior WAEC in the year 2017 and I did well with my results, but my parents could not afford to further my education to higher institutions so I had to dropout and take responsibilities.

“I was not able to further my education but I will be a big star. I always believe and stay positive with determination even at worst times, I have written so many songs, so far I have released 6 singles and 1 EP without a record deal, and I believe with my gift I can be able to change my story.

“Education is really important and it helps to build character as you learn about different cultures, languages and how other people think as well as live. When you have an education you are able to fulfill the basic needs in life. You are taught to get dressed, learn self-care and practical life skills and also gives you a head start, but determination makes you finish the race.

“When you do something that you love, that your good at consistently all will fall into place. I believe if you have real natural talent with no academic background. You should have the same job opportunities in your chosen field as a college graduate. Therefore, if talent and determination go hand in hand, it provides better results.”

He is on Instagram @mizzy.banks