Turkey-based Nigerian Rapper, Umeh Chinaza Destiny, stage named, Chizzy Abig has said that his entrance into the music industry is to motivate youths with the message from his rap.

The budding 27 years old rapper who started professional music this year, disclosed this in a recent interview.

When asked what music means to him and the message he hopes to pass with his music, he said “Music is life for me because music is strong and the voice of music changes my mood no matter what is going on.

I just want people to understand that hard work pays no matter how long, and what you believe in must happen. I also want people to be aware of what is going on in my country with my sound” Chizzy Abig said.

Mentioning musicians that inspire his sound, he said “Nipsey Hussle, Phyno, Olamide, Bella Shmurda and Bob Marley are my real go-to’

Chizzy Abig released his debut single in 2021 titled ‘Vibes’ featuring Rich Hendrixx, he is currently working on another project which will he hopes to release soon.