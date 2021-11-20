Consummate entertainer and CEO of KD Records, Oluwagbenga Oluwafemi Dawodu, known popularly as Kristen Dawodu, has avowed that his recent founding of an entertainment blog was borne out of the desire to change how entertainment contents are sourced, processed and presented in the country.



Speaking recently, KD, as he is also known said: “Wahalanetwork is founded to cause a paradigm shift in the world of entertainment reporting. There is too much rehashing of stories online such that a dearth of original, credible gist now prevail. That is what wahalanetwork is here to change.”

He continued: “our website, www.wahalanetwork.com and social media, @wahalanetwork on Instagram and @wahalanetworkB on Twitter are cornucopias of gist and trivia about celebs and other popular figures in the showbiz spectrum. More so, we also focus on providing funny content, because we know that is good therapy for Nigerians who are going through tough times.”

Dawodu an alumnus of the Tai Solarin University of Education, where he earned a bachelor in Business Administration, has distinguished himself, first as comedian and MC before founding KD Records in 2014. The showbiz impresario took a surprising turn when he announced the birthing of his Wahalanetwork blog.

Judging by the response he has been accorded, Dawodu said he has a conviction that he is doing the right thing.

“Since Wahalanetwork went live in August, our followership is developing so fast now we have over 45,000 followers. I guess I’m doing something right then.”

Typical of him, Dawodu has been engaging the growing followers of Wahalanetwork, especially on Instagram. “Sometimes, I try as much as possible to reply lots of DM, and sometimes, I go live to talk to my fans and get to know them better,” he stated.