By Precious Chukwudi

Nigerian musician, Davido Adeleke took to Twitter to ask his friends to donate one million naira each ahead of his 29th birthday.

Following this, the Nigerian artiste pasted his account details on his verified Twitter handle, Vanguard gathered.

“If you know I’ve given you a hit song, send me money… una know una selves ooo,” Davido said.

According to the artiste, he recieved N7 million in 10 minutes after the open request. He also mentioned that his aim is to reach a 100 million naira so he can clear his rolls royce from the port.

In a list compiled by the artiste, a couple of his friends had sent him money at the time of this report. Friends like zlatan ibile, E-money, Adekunle gold, Patoranking, Obi Cubana even Ikorodu Bois transfered their widow’s mite to join the ‘money geng’.

Also, an old tweet from the artiste resurfaced online where he had said that, “wanna stay rich? Empower your circle… simple maths”.

However, various reactions have started trailing Davido’s one million saga, as some social media users criticised those donating money to a celebrity while others have seen it as a ‘IT IS GOOD TO BE GOOD TO OTHERS’ scheme.

One thing no one can take from Davido is, he always tries to reach out to people monetarily, hence, the reason this might be a ‘let me check the kind of people I have around me as friends’ situation, according to unpopular opinion.

The celebrity has received a total of N87 million cash gifts so far, and still counting.

Here are some of the reactions;

@dreylo: “If your babe sent Davido money marry her.”

@gbemiO-O: “Imagine seeing your debtor sending Davido money.”

@alhaji royz: “Ritual wey you use your lifetime do, Davido don make am in 20 minutes.”

@onemind: “Davido just proved you can make money without referring to other people.”

@jaynaija: “Nah wetin make Whitemoney go for 3 month Davido raise in one hour.”

@sheni coker: “No other artiste should pull this Davido’s stunt anytime soon sha. If not, shi shi them no go see.”

@rankin: “Deserves it all abeg. How many stories? How many people? How many times? Davido has been so generous with his time, influence, and money over the years. Knowing the public man, that money will still end up as dash (giveaway).”