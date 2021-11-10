Urges support to confront challenges ahead

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as he emerged winner in the gubernatorial election in Anambra State.

President Buhari in the congratulatory message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, praised the security agencies for their determination to ensure that the election went on as smoothly as possible, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the successful conclusion of the exercise despite the initial challenges encountered.

The President enjoined Prof Soludo, who is a member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Committee, to rally other stakeholders to tackle the enormous challenges confronting the State and the Southeast in general.

According to the statement, “The President looks forward to working with the incoming governor for the peace, security and development of not only Anambra State, but the entire country.”

