Joke Ajad

Sultry and petite Nollywood actress, Joke Ajadi has averred that she can never be caught dead recording an intimate moment with her lover on camera for whatever reasons because according to her, it is a sinful act in itself and to record it makes it all the more wrong.

She said, “I’m a lady of integrity, a highly responsible being to be precise. So, I can’t do such a thing. Sex tape is ridiculous. About Tiwa Savage’s scandal, I see it as a blackmail, nothing more. I can’t be crazy enough about any man to do that. It is not right and bound to have repercussions like in the case of Tiwa Savage.

READ ALSOTiwa Savage sex tape, EndSARS, others top Nigeria’s Google Trends in October

Joke Ajadi cut her teeth in the industry as a producer with production of “Two Wrongs” which starred Mercy Aigbe, Jumoke George, Lateef Adedimeji, Sunny Ali and many more. She’s a mass communications graduate of University of Lagos.