.

– As the APC group seeks to reconcile Oyetola, Aregbesola

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Lasun Yusuf said it would not be difficult to give up his governorship ambition for Governor Adegboyega Oyetola if the leadership of the party requested and gives every stakeholder a sense of belonging in the decision.

He added that the crisis in the party is a serious issue that must be tackled holistically by elders and leaders to avoid the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state from going into the 2022 governorship election with a divided house.

Also Read:

Speaking at an extended meeting of a caucus within the APC, Opomulero Osun, on Sunday in Osogbo, the former Deputy Speaker said he believed in the calibre of persons in the group to unite those with different grievances within the party.

“I am an establishment person, I can give up my governorship ambition if the leadership of the party insisted but with a caveat, all stakeholders must be properly carried along without excluding anyone. This will give everyone the impetus to work for the party’s success.

“But presently, many people have been disenfranchised and excluded from the party and government. This will not give us the result we desire next year. I believe, however, that the calibre of persons in the group has the intelligence and integrity to unite different stakeholders” said Lasun.

Chairman of the group, Former Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General in the state, Barrister Wale Afolabi said he believed both Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola will eventually sit on a roundtable to resolve the lingering crisis, saying they are both from the same political family.

Earlier in his remark, Oluomo Sunday Akere described the crisis in the party as a trial, adding that it will emerge stronger from the present situation.

“Yes, there is a crisis in the party and as you can see every express their grievances. I believe it is the right step towards resolving and bringing more stakeholders to the roundtable. After today’s meeting, we will reach to more party members and before the end of the year peace would have returned completely”, he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria