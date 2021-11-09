.

…Demands Justice for her victim

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

A Human Rights Activist and Director-General of Justice for All Citizens, JFA, a Non-Governmental Origination, Comrade Marvin Mordi has petitioned one Mrs Chinwe Obi for alleged attempted murder, child molestation, battery and other forms of abuse of her 11 years old housemaid, Chinyere to the Delta State Police Commissioner, Mr Ali Mohammed Ari.

Mordi in the petition dated November 3, 2021, and addressed to the Commissioner of Police, JFA urges the police to investigate the matter.

The Human Rights Activists in the petition said; ‘’Chinyere was severely battered by her madam to the extent that her madam used a piston to hit her on her mouth, thereby knocking off her teeth.

“She also used a heated electric iron on the body of the minor, causing her severe bodily harm. Information gathered that the minor’s offence was not picking her madam’s child from school on time.

“In furtherance of the foregoing, we are calling you (Commissioner of Police) to wade into this matter and order for a thorough investigation of the case’’.

Mordi in a telephone chat with our correspondent, described the act as ‘’man’s inhumanity against man’’, adding that; “some powers are attempting to obstruct justice to the detriment of young Chinyere.

Meanwhile, Mrs Chinwe Obi, who in her 30s has been arrested by the Police and is detained at the State Police Headquarters, Asaba.

Mrs Obi who hails from Anambra State but resides in Asaba, purportedly inflicted severe bodily injuries, using a heated electric iron on the housemaid.

It was gathered that Chinyere’s offence was that she did not pick her mistress’s children from school on time.

Effort to reach Police authority in the State for comment on the matter proved abortive as at press time.