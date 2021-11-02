Huawei Technologies Company (Nigeria) Limited, one of the leading providers of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure, has since 2019 till date awarded over 60 Nigerian Engineers with the Huawei General Digital Engine (GDE) Certification.

The GDE certification is a development skill certification that will help attest to the technical competencies of the engineers and equip them for service with organizations within the information and communications technology (ICT) industry.

Speaking at the event, Huawei’s Director of the Regional Network Operating Centre (RNOC) Mr. Wang Mu said “the RNOC programme is our way of promoting and training promising Nigerian students and also to help them develop their careers by providing working opportunities, either with Huawei or any of our indigenous partners who share the same mission and vision to provide employment for deserving individuals.”

The ceremony which took place at the Lagos Oriental hotel saw some of the awardees being given employment contracts by Huawei and RGS Incorporated, an Indigenous Organization who shares the same vision as Huawei in Youth Empowerment.

Present at the event, was the Honourable Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr. Hakeem Fahm who stated that “technology continues to be the key driver of efficiency for a successful organisation, Huawei’s resolve to be at the forefront of bridging the digital divide in Africa is commendable. He went on to note that “Huawei offers great synergy with a broader government led effort to drive digital transformation and establish globally competitive research facilities for the promotion of innovation, STEM, research and development in science and ICT and skill development.”

In his remarks, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Innovation and Technology, Mr. Olatunbosun Alake commended Huawei and RGS for their initiative towards providing employment opportunities and equipping the youths with skills that would be relevant to the future development of the society.

He stated that Huawei has always shown itself to be at the forefront of innovation as attested to by their research on 6G, with their patent on 6G currently ranking as number one. He stated that the company’s advancement in these groundbreaking areas and the innovations being spearheaded by Huawei is something that the Lagos State Government would like to be a part of.

In the year 2021, Huawei RNOC planned to train 120 interns and NYSC corps members and so far the center has managed to meet 75.8 percent of its targeted numbers. This means that 91 Nigerian youth have been exposed to telecoms, trained and their capabilities developed. Out of the 26 Young Nigerian Engineers that partook of the GDE Certification, 24 have been successfully certified with the GDE development skills.

The GDE platform introduces digital and intelligent technologies into carriers’ planning, construction, maintenance, optimization, and operation processes to help them transform to digital operations enabling carriers and partners to innovate “N” application scenarios.

The Huawei GDE platform consists of a secure and reliable open cloud-native platform and four core capabilities. The platform has served more than 400 carriers in over 170 countries across 12 regions worldwide. It has 310,000 registered users and more than 21,000 developers in which certified developers are more than 3000.