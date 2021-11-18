Whether you are new to fantasy trading or an avid investor like me, always remember that information is the king in this era. I learned this secret in my early days, thanks to great mentors around me who helped me navigate the world of fantasy finance.

A single significant event such as an oil spill in the sea or outburst of COVID-19’s new strain anywhere in the world can send the stock prices to skyrocket or plummet to all-time highs and lows. Other more subjective reasons including quarterly sales figures by the companies or fluctuating currency rates can also make or break your chances to win fantasy contests.

How Does News Impact Your Fantasy Contests?

If you are a player on a fantasy finance platform such as StockBattle, you must already know that it requires you to create a portfolio of companies. These are the companies you invest in, and pray for winning.

However, news controls the stock market trends on a daily basis. Sometimes sudden breaking news about a company can fluctuate its stock price higher or lower in a matter of seconds. Therefore, keeping your ear to the ground and following the news on a daily basis (especially in the morning) is a smart thing to do. This will help you add and drop companies to your portfolio before indulging in fantasy contests.

For example, you have Microsoft on your fantasy trading portfolio. The prices have been steady for a while, but breaking news announces Microsoft reporting a hefty year-on-year increase in their quarterly earnings.

This is great news for you, and this is the best time for you to get in on action and start your fantasy trading session. Why? Because there are exponential chances that Microsoft’s shares are going to go high, and you will make handsome profits in your fantasy contests.

Still, you cannot simply rely on one breaking news. This is where most novice players on the fantasy finance platform falter. They fall for the classic trap of riding on a high stock price for too long and end up losing the advantage. This is mainly because the prices sometimes come down as quickly as they go up.

Therefore, if you wish to multiply your fantasy trading winnings, then you must not only track the news but also learn how to use this information smartly. For this, you will need prior experience and knowledge in stock trading and stock market behavior.

Where to Look for the Accurate News

Bloomberg is one of the most potent financial news services that you can use to flourish your fantasy finance career. The news channel mainly caters to the financial institutions and Wall Street with real-time feeds. You can also avail its core stock market intelligence through its “Bloomberg Terminals.”

All fantasy trading players must be aware of the Bloomberg TV stream and its high-quality financial reporting, opinions, and debates. If you are lucky, you may even get to see the CEOs of the companies in your fantasy contests portfolio. There are many other channels such as CNBC, CNN Money, etc.

You can even get news on The Economist, an audio feed with real-time stock market information, price changes, breaking news, and current trends. You can keep them running in the background of whatever you’re doing. This will help you stay up-to-date with the latest stock trading developments.

Just make sure that there is no delay in the news feed you are watching. This is especially important when you are streaming live feeds online. There is a chance that your live stream may lag by a few seconds and sometimes minutes, which can cause exponential financial damage.

Do You Have to Act on Every News in Fantasy Contests?

Well, this is very subjective. Not all news will affect your fantasy trading profile. It goes without saying that a plummeting price of a company not on your list is nothing for you to worry about. However, if a company is riding high for a while, you may want to consider investing and adding it to your fantasy contests portfolio.

Secondly, some news may slow down your choice of stocks for a while, but you should not react to it right off the bat.

For example, Apple is one of the most successful players in the stock market. News about a slight dip in the quarterly sales may bring down the stock price. However, this may not last for long, and you should sit this one out instead of ditching the company on your fantasy finance platform.

Good News vs. Bad News

Negative news typically causes stock prices to come down, which is bad news if these are the companies in your fantasy finance portfolio. However, a sudden dip in a giant company is an excellent opportunity to get in on the action. This will allow you to buy low and win at a higher price multiplying your fantasy contests’ winnings.

Remember to identify good news from bad ones. For instance, a bad report, a scam, political uncertainty, upcoming election, unfortunate events. These are bad omens that can translate into a decrease in stock prices.

Positive news usually causes your stocks to go up. These include good earnings reports, the launch of a new product, positive economic indicators, corporate acquisition, etc. These will help the stock price ride higher. You can end up making profits by using this information in fantasy contests.

Anticipating the News

Professional players on the fantasy finance platform spend most of their time anticipating the next news cycle. This gives them brand new information on which stocks to bet on and increases their chances of winning big.

However, there are events that you cannot anticipate no matter what, such as a massive recall by a company. Another example is a crisis in the Middle East region that may drive the oil prices up etc. Therefore, you have to make calculated decisions and hope that everything goes as planned.

Remember, there are certain factors that you nor anyone else can control. It is just bad luck that it happened while you were in the middle of enjoying your fantasy finance game.

Fantasy Finance Platform for Fantasy Trading

Whether you are in fantasy finance for money or love fantasy contests for competitive reasons, StockBattle is one fantasy finance platform that can offer a combination of both. However, this is not for the novices in the world of stock trading or fantasy stocks. You need a certain level of skills and information to make sure that you win the games and make a profit.

So, if you are new, it is best to observe other players indulge in healthy fantasy contests. Learn from these sessions and when you are ready, try your luck at fantasy trading yourself. You can choose up to five companies each for your portfolios for stocks and cryptos.

The smarter you are at following the news, the higher your chances are of winning fantasy contests in stocks and crypto.

To put it simply, if you are into fantasy trading and wish to multiply your winnings, learn to follow the news smartly. This will be the most competitive tool in your arsenal when indulging in fantasy contests on fantasy finance platforms such as StockBattle. If you are entirely new to the world of stock trading, then getting help from an expert fantasy finance player or someone you know is your best bet to learn to follow the news.