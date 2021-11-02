Launches new album



Iyonawan

By Ozioruva Aliu



BENIN CITY – GOSPEL artiste and founder, Ultimate Tenderhelp Foundation, Mrs Loveth Iyonawan has said that not less than 40,000 vulnerable people benefit from the activities of the Foundation annually.



She made this disclosure when she unveiled her first album titled ‘Best place to be’ in Benin City, Edo State.



She said the album comprised six tracks which launch was heralded with a music concert that had several other artistes.

The gospel artiste who is the wife of the senior pastor of Miracle Assembly, told reporters that she has been singing with her twin sister from when she was six years old and that talent has become a reality recalling when they were always invited to sing in crusades and churches in the state.



While encouraging other gospel artistes to be focused and committed to their course, the soft spoken gospel artiste cum philanthropist said her joy and satisfaction is to see joy in other people’s faces.



She said the “Ultimate Tenderhelp Foundation started since 1999 which is an NGO registered and saddled with the mandate of reaching out and to fulfill the dreams of the less privileged including children, women, widows and orphans with an estimate of 40,000 beneficiaries per year and we have grown over the years through our board members, volunteers and members of the Foundation, we have covered a lot of places across Nigeria and even beyond.



“The Foundation is like you are living your life’s initiative, a ministry platform that has transformed several lives including men and women.

“We carry out several key activities; we carry out monthly activities; medical outreaches, personal outreaches for widows and orphans and others and the building teens empowerment and free skill acquisition.”

On how she funds the Foundation, she said “We partner with people and volunteers, we publicise our activities and people visit the office for enquiries and some individuals and corporate organizations do call and make donations. I started in a very humble way with my personal allowances. We have church members who make their donations but it is never enough so we always ask for more people and organizations to continue to support the Foundation and God has also helped us to give sacrificially. Many of our beneficiaries are graduates now.”