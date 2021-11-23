Scene of attacks and recovery of arm/ammunition by troops

The North-East Women for Peace and Development has hailed military operations in the region, saying it is boosting economic activities.

The group in a press release on Tuesday said that with the pace of military operations, peace and economic development will soon come back to normal.

The press release signed by Hajia Amina Adamu said that the women are hopeful that soon the people of the region will be free to resume full economic activities.

They urged residents of the region to continue to support the Armed Forces of Nigeria by reporting to them activities of terrorists and other criminals.

The group noted the role of the President, DEPOWA, Barr. (Mrs) Vickie Irabor and said that within a short time in office, she has impressed women in the region with the way military personnel are being motivated as the homefront is receiving support.

The press release said: “We urge residents of the North-East to support the Armed Forces of Nigeria as they continue to suppress the enemies of the country”

“We express joy over the gradual return of economic activities in our region, this no doubt as a reflection of the relentless military operations. We therefore urge our people to report to the security agencies activities inimical to our well-being.”

“We also acknowledge the role of DEPOWA as morale of our military personnel in the battlefield are being boosted by the various programmes initiated by the present leadership under Barr. Vickie Irabor,” the press release added.